Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC Has $8.57 Million Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC reduced its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,620 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the period. Deere & Company accounts for approximately 6.2% of Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Eliot Finkel Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $8,571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC grew its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 151.5% during the second quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 83 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $28,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter worth $29,000. 75.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $393.00 to $447.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Deere & Company from $396.00 to $342.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $335.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Sunday, August 21st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Deere & Company from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $407.68.

Insider Buying and Selling

Deere & Company Stock Performance

In other Deere & Company news, CAO Marc A. Howze sold 4,019 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $373.22, for a total value of $1,499,971.18. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,464,543.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Deere & Company stock traded up $0.68 on Friday, hitting $356.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,351,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,320,013. The stock has a market cap of $107.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $283.81 and a twelve month high of $446.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $357.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.10.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $6.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by ($0.48). The company had revenue of $13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.84 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 33.26% and a net margin of 12.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.32 EPS. Analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 22.94 EPS for the current year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.59%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

