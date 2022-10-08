Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Stock Price Down 1%

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) traded down 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.60. 74,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 248,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.

Embark Technology Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.63 and a quick ratio of 16.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.09.

In related news, major shareholder Collective Iv L.P. Data acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,202,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,272,525.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EMBK. Sage Rhino Capital LLC acquired a new position in Embark Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Embark Technology by 244.0% in the second quarter. Tuttle Capital Management LLC now owns 50,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,148 shares during the period. Resolute Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in shares of Embark Technology in the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000.

Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.

