Embark Technology (NASDAQ:EMBK) Stock Price Down 1%

Embark Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:EMBK – Get Rating) traded down 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.52 and last traded at $7.60. 74,683 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 248,733 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.68.
Embark Technology Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 16.63 and a quick ratio of 16.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.09.
Insider Buying and Selling at Embark Technology
In related news, major shareholder Collective Iv L.P. Data acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.64 per share, for a total transaction of $116,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 3,202,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,272,525.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 31.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Embark Technology
About Embark Technology
Embark Technology, Inc develops self-driving software solutions for the trucking industry in the United States. Its solutions include Embark Driver, an autonomous trucking software; Embark Universal Interface, an interoperable self-driving stack that works across truck OEM platforms; and Embark Guardian, a cloud-based autonomous fleet management solution that gives carriers control over air updates, remote vehicle monitoring, remote vehicle assist, dispatching and access to real time data, such as weather and construction.
See Also
