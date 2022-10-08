Emcis Network (EMC1) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $5.99 Million

Emcis Network (EMC1) traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Emcis Network has a market capitalization of $5.99 million and approximately $295,103.00 worth of Emcis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emcis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0100 or 0.00000051 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Emcis Network has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003305 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010268 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Emcis Network Token Profile

Emcis Network’s genesis date was August 24th, 2022. Emcis Network’s total supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for Emcis Network is emcis.live. Emcis Network’s official Twitter account is @emcislive and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Emcis Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Emcis Network (EMC1) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Emcis Network has a current supply of 600,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Emcis Network is 0.01037162 USD and is down -10.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $265,976.05 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://emcis.live.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emcis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emcis Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emcis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

