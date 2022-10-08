Empower Price Hits $7.53 on Top Exchanges (MPWR)

Empower (MPWR) traded 112.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 8th. One Empower token can currently be bought for $7.53 or 0.00038398 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Empower has a total market cap of $752.67 million and $96,670.00 worth of Empower was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Empower has traded 188.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010237 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Empower Profile

Empower’s launch date was November 23rd, 2021. Empower’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Empower’s official message board is medium.com/clubrare-universe. Empower’s official Twitter account is @clubrare_nft. The official website for Empower is clubrare.xyz.

Buying and Selling Empower

According to CryptoCompare, “Empower (MPWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Empower has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Empower is 7.52667645 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://clubrare.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empower directly using U.S. dollars.

