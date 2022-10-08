Engie Brasil Energia (OTCMKTS:EGIEY) Shares Down 2.4%

Engie Brasil Energia S.A. (OTCMKTS:EGIEY – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $7.40 and last traded at $7.43. Approximately 20,520 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 6% from the average daily volume of 21,719 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.61.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Engie Brasil Energia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th.

Engie Brasil Energia Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $6.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 0.29. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $7.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.39.

About Engie Brasil Energia

Engie Brasil Energia SA, together with its subsidiaries, generates, sells, and trades in electrical energy in Brazil. The company operates 68 plants, including 11 hydroelectric power plants; 4 thermal power plants; 49 wind-powered plants; 3 biomass; 2 photovoltaic solar power plant; 1 conventional thermoelectric plant; and 2 small hydroelectric plants in the 21 states of Brazil.

