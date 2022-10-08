Ensurance Limited (ASX:ENA) Insider Buys A$57,860.65 in Stock

Ensurance Limited (ASX:ENA – Get Rating) insider Vaughan (Tom) Kent purchased 250,479 shares of Ensurance stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$57,860.65 ($40,461.99).

Vaughan (Tom) Kent also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Vaughan (Tom) Kent purchased 49,521 shares of Ensurance stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.23 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$11,389.83 ($7,964.92).

On Monday, September 5th, Vaughan (Tom) Kent purchased 249,597 shares of Ensurance stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.16) per share, with a total value of A$55,410.53 ($38,748.63).

Ensurance Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Ensurance Company Profile

Ensurance Limited engages in the underwriting and sale of insurance products in Australia and the United Kingdom. The company provides contractors-all risk, contractors-plant and equipment, home build, combined liability, contractors assist, engineering inspection, construction, cyber, and terrorism and sabotage insurance products.

