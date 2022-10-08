Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target Cut to $64.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by DA Davidson from $70.00 to $64.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENV. JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.43.

NYSE:ENV opened at $44.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of -80.56 and a beta of 1.20. Envestnet has a one year low of $43.95 and a one year high of $85.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.04.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $318.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.02 million. Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 7.52% and a negative net margin of 2.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total value of $72,794.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,563,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 87.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,325,941 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,969,000 after acquiring an additional 618,360 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,195,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,715 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,164,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $86,669,000 after buying an additional 3,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van Berkom & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Envestnet by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,129,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $59,580,000 after buying an additional 77,467 shares during the last quarter.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

