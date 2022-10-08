Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on WTRG. Northcoast Research began coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays cut their price target on Essential Utilities from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Bank of America lowered Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 9th. HSBC raised Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

Essential Utilities Price Performance

Essential Utilities stock opened at $40.54 on Friday. Essential Utilities has a one year low of $40.31 and a one year high of $53.93. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.85, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities Increases Dividend

Essential Utilities ( NYSE:WTRG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 21.93%. The firm had revenue of $448.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Essential Utilities will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.287 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. This is a positive change from Essential Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 67.65%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Essential Utilities

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $319,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 55.4% during the first quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 30,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after purchasing an additional 10,900 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its stake in Essential Utilities by 2.9% during the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 123,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,325,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $2,140,000. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

About Essential Utilities

(Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.