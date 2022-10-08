Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Earns “Buy” Rating from Guggenheim

Guggenheim restated their buy rating on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $105.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ETSY. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Etsy from $105.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued a neutral rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut Etsy from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays initiated coverage on Etsy in a report on Monday, August 15th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Etsy from $130.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Etsy presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $125.00.

Etsy stock opened at $110.44 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $107.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.89, a PEG ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.81. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $67.01 and a fifty-two week high of $307.75.

Etsy ( NASDAQ:ETSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $585.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.85 million. Etsy had a return on equity of 67.88% and a net margin of 17.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,891,720.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,707 shares in the company, valued at $9,318,606.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CEO Josh Silverman sold 20,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.73, for a total value of $1,891,720.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 102,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,318,606.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 712 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 144,118 shares of company stock worth $15,296,048 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. American National Bank increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 71.3% during the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 403.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 125.7% during the first quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Etsy by 184.1% during the second quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 429 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.68% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, France, and India. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

