Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.33.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on EURN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $14.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Euronav from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th.

Get Euronav alerts:

Institutional Trading of Euronav

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in Euronav during the first quarter worth $11,717,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Euronav by 197.4% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,215,678 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $14,503,000 after acquiring an additional 806,909 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Euronav by 1,626.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $8,087,000 after acquiring an additional 720,774 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in Euronav during the second quarter worth $8,511,000. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd bought a new stake in Euronav during the first quarter worth $4,569,000. 59.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Euronav Stock Up 1.5 %

Euronav stock opened at $15.28 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 0.15. Euronav has a twelve month low of $7.91 and a twelve month high of $19.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.31 and a 200-day moving average of $13.50.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $105.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.48 million. Euronav had a negative net margin of 46.72% and a negative return on equity of 12.34%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. Euronav’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -1.79%.

Euronav Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Euronav Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euronav and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.