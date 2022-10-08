Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Receives $144.71 Average PT from Brokerages

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $131.14.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on EEFT shares. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $164.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $10,247,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 58.9% in the second quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $275,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 24.9% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,371 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 79.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 44,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,488,000 after acquiring an additional 19,690 shares during the period. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $77.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36 and a beta of 1.35. Euronet Worldwide has a 1 year low of $75.64 and a 1 year high of $149.92.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $843.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $806.01 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 4.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Euronet Worldwide will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

