Everdome 24-Hour Volume Tops $7.81 Million (DOME)

Everdome (DOME) traded 17.2% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 8th. Over the last week, Everdome has traded 61.9% higher against the US dollar. One Everdome token can now be bought for $0.0027 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Everdome has a total market capitalization of $239.00 million and approximately $7.81 million worth of Everdome was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Everdome alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003331 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000613 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010842 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0147 or 0.00000075 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00010237 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Everdome

Everdome’s launch date was December 27th, 2021. Everdome’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Everdome is everdome.io. Everdome’s official Twitter account is @everdome_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Everdome

According to CryptoCompare, “Everdome (DOME) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Everdome has a current supply of 100,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Everdome is 0.00268639 USD and is up 4.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 27 active market(s) with $6,741,850.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://everdome.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everdome directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Everdome should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Everdome using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Everdome Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everdome and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.