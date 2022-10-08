Everything Blockchain (OTCMKTS:OBTX) Shares Down 6%

Shares of Everything Blockchain, Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBTX – Get Rating) fell 6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.33 and last traded at $2.40. 546 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 6,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.55.

Everything Blockchain Price Performance

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21.

Everything Blockchain Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Everything Blockchain, Inc engages in consulting and developing blockchain, and cybersecurity related solutions. The company offers EB Control, a zero trust data access solution for individuals and organizations; EB Advise, and EB Build. Everything Blockchain, Inc was formerly known as ObitX, Inc and changed its name to Everything Blockchain, Inc in May 2021.

Featured Articles

