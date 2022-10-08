Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.36. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 232,957 shares.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Price Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.21.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter.
Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile
Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.
