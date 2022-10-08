Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $0.36. Evolve Transition Infrastructure shares last traded at $0.34, with a volume of 232,957 shares.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $59.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.12 and a beta of -0.21.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure (NYSEAMERICAN:SNMP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The basic materials company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $7.33 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Evolve Transition Infrastructure

Evolve Transition Infrastructure Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNMP. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 2,427.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 76,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 73,856 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 469.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,791 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57,542 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Blackstone Inc. increased its stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure by 220.6% during the first quarter. Blackstone Inc. now owns 228,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 156,976 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Evolve Transition Infrastructure during the second quarter worth about $208,000. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Evolve Transition Infrastructure LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and operation of infrastructure for the transition of energy supply to lower carbon sources in the United States. The company engages in gathering, processing, and transporting natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil.

