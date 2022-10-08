Evulus Token Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $2.80 Million (EVU)

Evulus Token (EVU) traded 6.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 8th. Evulus Token has a total market cap of $2.80 million and approximately $167,193.00 worth of Evulus Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Evulus Token has traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar. One Evulus Token token can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000571 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Evulus Token Profile

Evulus Token’s launch date was October 16th, 2021. Evulus Token’s total supply is 42,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,200,000 tokens. Evulus Token’s official Twitter account is @evulusoficial. Evulus Token’s official website is evulus.com/evulus-token.

Buying and Selling Evulus Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Evulus Token (EVU) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Evulus Token has a current supply of 42,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Evulus Token is 0.10801322 USD and is up 3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $1,503,341.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://evulus.com/evulus-token.”

