Executive Wealth Management LLC Acquires 13,195 Shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO)

Executive Wealth Management LLC raised its position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:BITO – Get Rating) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 75,081 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,195 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF were worth $871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BITO. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $14,172,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $10,581,000. Paragon Advisors LLC raised its holdings in ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF by 1,230.1% in the 2nd quarter. Paragon Advisors LLC now owns 211,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,455,000 after acquiring an additional 195,532 shares in the last quarter. Forte Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,473,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,556,000.

ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF Price Performance

Shares of BITO opened at $11.96 on Friday. ProShares Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $11.37 and a 1 year high of $44.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.05.

