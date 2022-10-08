Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $1.49 Million Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,135 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 8,015 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 20,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,252,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Below during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,395,000. FDx Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1.3% during the first quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,992 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,582,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 1,185.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 21,814 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 20,117 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.2% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Five Below alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FIVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim cut their price target on Five Below from $200.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Five Below from $204.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $157.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. UBS Group cut their target price on Five Below from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Five Below from $165.00 to $159.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $169.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Five Below

Five Below Stock Down 3.1 %

In related news, Director Zuhairah Scott Washington sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $77,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,340 shares in the company, valued at approximately $327,600. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE opened at $140.10 on Friday. Five Below, Inc. has a 12-month low of $109.49 and a 12-month high of $221.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.19. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.09.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $668.93 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $681.30 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.15 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

About Five Below

(Get Rating)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.