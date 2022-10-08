Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $245,000 Stock Holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF (NYSEARCA:RODM – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 485 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RODM. Savior LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Horan Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF by 44.1% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 6,833 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $215,000.

Get Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF alerts:

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA RODM opened at $21.90 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.99. Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets has a 1-year low of $21.54 and a 1-year high of $31.11.

Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Company Profile

Direct Markets Holdings Corp., formerly Rodman & Renshaw Capital Group, Inc, is a holding company. Through its subsidiaries, it is engaged in the investment banking business. The Company’s principal operating subsidiary is Rodman & Renshaw, LLC (R&R). It is an investment bank, which provides corporate finance, strategic advisory and related services to public and private companies across multiple sectors and regions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hartford Multifactor Developed Markets (ex-US) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.