Executive Wealth Management LLC Has $347,000 Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) by 94.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,678 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,188 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $31,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $32,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $34,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $38,000. 80.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $123.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $162.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Trane Technologies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.50.

Shares of TT stock opened at $146.36 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.84 and a 200-day moving average of $144.70. The company has a market cap of $33.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $120.64 and a one year high of $204.23.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.11 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 10.06% and a return on equity of 25.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 7.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the designing, manufacturing, selling, and servicing of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport refrigeration. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

