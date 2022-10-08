Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,172 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Executive Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Get Rating) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,967 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,172 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 4.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 517,458 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $36,155,000 after buying an additional 22,809 shares during the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 65.4% during the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 2,954 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Oracle by 82.2% during the second quarter. Legal Advantage Investments Inc. now owns 14,413 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 6,501 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 1.6% during the second quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 80,753 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $5,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 12.1% during the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. 41.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oracle Trading Down 3.1 %

Oracle stock opened at $63.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.94. Oracle Co. has a 1-year low of $60.78 and a 1-year high of $106.34.

Oracle Dividend Announcement

Oracle ( NYSE:ORCL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $11.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.44 billion. Oracle had a negative return on equity of 161.07% and a net margin of 13.15%. The business’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 11th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $80.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group set a $75.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $88.67.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Further Reading

