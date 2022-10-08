Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,850 Shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM – Get Rating) by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 466.7% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in EPAM Systems in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in EPAM Systems by 134.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EPAM stock opened at $340.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.45 and a current ratio of 3.45. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $168.59 and a 52 week high of $725.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $407.28 and its 200 day moving average is $341.84. The firm has a market cap of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.68.

EPAM Systems ( NYSE:EPAM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.67. The business had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 21.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.90 EPS. Research analysts predict that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $381.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $400.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $496.00 to $475.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $473.33.

In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,047.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, EVP Balazs Fejes sold 47,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.30, for a total value of $20,238,396.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,047.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $440.00, for a total transaction of $588,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,175,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,527 shares of company stock valued at $28,901,058 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services worldwide. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

