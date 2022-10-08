Executive Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,907 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Executive Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,546 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,907 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,902,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WMT. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,829 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital increased its position in shares of Walmart by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 3,539 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $527,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,105 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $7,759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,311 shares during the last quarter. Family Legacy Inc. increased its position in shares of Walmart by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 22,838 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,401,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Walmart by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 27,479 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,081,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares during the last quarter. 31.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

NYSE:WMT opened at $128.56 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $133.04 and a 200 day moving average of $135.22. The company has a market capitalization of $348.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.66, a PEG ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.51. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.27 and a 1-year high of $160.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. Walmart’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.78 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $191,522,030.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 931,768 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.03, for a total value of $130,475,473.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 285,607,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,993,669,616.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.05, for a total value of $1,233,401.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,507,454 shares in the company, valued at $191,522,030.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 47.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WMT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $128.00 price objective on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $133.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Walmart from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Erste Group Bank upgraded Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walmart has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

