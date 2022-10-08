Executive Wealth Management LLC Takes $493,000 Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Executive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST opened at $50.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.14 and its 200 day moving average is $50.15.

