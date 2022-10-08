Executive Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Executive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,151 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $649,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in STE. Tcwp LLC purchased a new position in shares of STERIS during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in STERIS during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STERIS stock opened at $170.19 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a PE ratio of 45.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $196.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.31. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $160.08 and a 12 month high of $255.93.

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.90. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. STERIS had a return on equity of 12.40% and a net margin of 7.90%. Sell-side analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 8.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 50.40%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities decreased their target price on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, STERIS has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.00.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

