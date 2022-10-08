Executive Wealth Management LLC Trims Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

Executive Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) by 51.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,116 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 4,359 shares during the quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $1,122,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,610,763 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $2,414,447,000 after buying an additional 87,610 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,859,066 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,409,447,000 after buying an additional 106,577 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,824,943 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,753,000 after buying an additional 505,401 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,313,342 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $479,672,000 after buying an additional 15,458 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,303,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $480,247,000 after buying an additional 76,042 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LULU shares. Cowen increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $505.00 to $512.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $315.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $365.00 to $383.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $427.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $403.69.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU stock opened at $298.22 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $485.83. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $317.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $315.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.92, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.27.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The apparel retailer reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.34. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 40.95%. The business had revenue of $1.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 9.87 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Lululemon Athletica news, Director Kathryn Henry sold 189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.80, for a total value of $66,490.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,443,083.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Profile

(Get Rating)

lululemon athletica inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel and accessories for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle and athletic activities, such as yoga, running, and training, as well as other sweaty pursuits.

