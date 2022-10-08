Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 74,942 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,922,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 118.1% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 50,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,179,000 after acquiring an additional 27,386 shares during the period. Phocas Financial Corp. raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,896,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,671,000.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA traded down $1.12 on Friday, reaching $38.75. 678,297 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,546,774. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $55.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $42.47.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.