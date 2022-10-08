Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 51,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,260,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 83.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $75,000.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of STIP stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.89. 792,216 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,470,090. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $96.04 and a 12-month high of $107.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.75.

