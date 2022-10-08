Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys New Stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 20,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,630,000.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Steward Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter worth about $35,000.
iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Stock Performance
Shares of IJH stock traded down $5.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.72. 1,168,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,526,285. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $243.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $245.09. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12-month low of $217.39 and a 12-month high of $292.05.
About iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
