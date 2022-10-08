Fifth Third Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 40,550 iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,868,000. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ziegler Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $239,000. Stairway Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,623,000 after purchasing an additional 5,555 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 31.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 3,207 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $701,000 after purchasing an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,909 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $336,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF traded down $7.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $212.79. 2,258,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,364,556. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $239.06.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

