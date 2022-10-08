Fifth Third Securities Inc. Invests $3.90 Million in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 45,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,899,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned approximately 0.39% of iShares U.S. Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Avion Wealth purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Utilities ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000.

Get iShares U.S. Utilities ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IDU traded down $1.75 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $78.93. 341,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,962. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.95. iShares U.S. Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of $78.17 and a 12-month high of $96.00.

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.