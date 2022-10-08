Fifth Third Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 106,057 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,000. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned 0.06% of Alerian MLP ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter valued at $345,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $138,000. Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $963,000. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alerian MLP ETF by 30.9% during the second quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 2,402 shares during the period. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF during the second quarter worth $1,011,000.

Alerian MLP ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of AMLP traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.07. 1,825,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,940,683. Alerian MLP ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.04 and a fifty-two week high of $42.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.96 and a 200-day moving average of $38.19.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

