Fifth Third Securities Inc. Purchases New Shares in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 109,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,103,000. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF comprises 1.5% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc. owned about 0.09% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Bank of New Hampshire bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000.

NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $2.38 on Friday, hitting $98.20. 463,611 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 618,861. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $95.62 and a 52 week high of $124.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $107.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $109.54.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

