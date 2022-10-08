Fifth Third Securities Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 16,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,173,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the first quarter. WMG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.4% in the first quarter. APCM Wealth Management for Individuals now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 59.3% in the first quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF stock traded down $7.07 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 241,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 344,120. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $216.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $217.01. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a one year low of $186.95 and a one year high of $306.78.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

