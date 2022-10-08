Finance Blocks (FBX) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $251,543.62

Finance Blocks (FBX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 8th. One Finance Blocks token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0283 or 0.00000146 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Finance Blocks has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Finance Blocks has a total market cap of $251,543.62 and approximately $808,596.00 worth of Finance Blocks was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003246 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000626 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00009813 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Finance Blocks Profile

Finance Blocks launched on November 26th, 2021. Finance Blocks’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,889,956 tokens. Finance Blocks’ official Twitter account is @financeblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Finance Blocks is https://reddit.com/r/financeblocks. Finance Blocks’ official website is financeblocks.io.

Finance Blocks Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Finance Blocks (FBX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Finance Blocks has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 8,889,956 in circulation. The last known price of Finance Blocks is 0.03174085 USD and is up 17.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1,748,650.16 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://financeblocks.io/.”

