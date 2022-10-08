Financial Contrast: Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS) and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE)

Altus Power (NYSE:AMPS – Get Rating) and NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Altus Power and NextEra Energy, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Altus Power 0 3 2 0 2.40 NextEra Energy 0 3 6 0 2.67

Altus Power currently has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 21.91%. NextEra Energy has a consensus target price of $97.70, suggesting a potential upside of 27.33%. Given NextEra Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NextEra Energy is more favorable than Altus Power.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Altus Power N/A -6.26% -1.84% NextEra Energy 14.75% 11.97% 3.71%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Altus Power and NextEra Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Altus Power and NextEra Energy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Altus Power $71.80 million 22.56 $5.91 million N/A N/A NextEra Energy $17.07 billion 8.83 $3.57 billion $1.31 58.57

NextEra Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Altus Power.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

43.7% of Altus Power shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 76.9% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of Altus Power shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of NextEra Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Altus Power has a beta of 0.9, suggesting that its share price is 10% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextEra Energy has a beta of 0.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

NextEra Energy beats Altus Power on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Altus Power

Altus Power, Inc. operates as a clean electrification company in the United States. It is involved in the on-site solar generation for commercial, industrial, and public customers; community solar; energy storage; and electric vehicle charging businesses. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company had approximately 28,564 megawatts of net generating capacity; approximately 77,000 circuit miles of transmission and distribution lines; and 696 substations. It serves approximately 11 million people through approximately 5.7 million customer accounts in the east and lower west coasts of Florida. The company was formerly known as FPL Group, Inc. and changed its name to NextEra Energy, Inc. in 2010. The company was founded in 1925 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

