Financial Review: Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT) and Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG)

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) and Direct Digital (NASDAQ:DRCT – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Insignia Systems and Direct Digital’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Insignia Systems alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Insignia Systems $19.50 million 0.54 -$3.53 million ($1.66) -3.52 Direct Digital $38.14 million 0.17 -$1.51 million N/A N/A

Direct Digital has higher revenue and earnings than Insignia Systems.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

12.8% of Insignia Systems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Direct Digital shares are held by institutional investors. 16.9% of Insignia Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Insignia Systems and Direct Digital, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Insignia Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A Direct Digital 0 0 3 0 3.00

Direct Digital has a consensus target price of $6.17, suggesting a potential upside of 197.91%. Given Direct Digital’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Direct Digital is more favorable than Insignia Systems.

Profitability

This table compares Insignia Systems and Direct Digital’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Insignia Systems -16.79% -89.33% -32.44% Direct Digital N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Direct Digital beats Insignia Systems on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Insignia Systems

(Get Rating)

Insignia Systems, Inc. provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions. The company was incorporated in 1990 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

About Direct Digital

(Get Rating)

Direct Digital Holdings, Inc. operates as an end-to-end full-service programmatic advertising platform. The company's platform primarily focuses on providing advertising technology, data-driven campaign optimization, and other solutions to underserved and less efficient markets on both the buy- and sell-side of the digital advertising ecosystem. It serves various industry verticals, such as travel, healthcare, education, financial services, consumer products, etc. with focus on small- and mid-sized businesses. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Insignia Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insignia Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.