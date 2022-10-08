$FiPi Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $15,895.00 (FIPI)

$FiPi (FIPI) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 8th. One $FiPi token can now be bought for approximately $0.0160 or 0.00000083 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. $FiPi has a market capitalization of $345,218.03 and $15,895.00 worth of $FiPi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, $FiPi has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get $FiPi alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003262 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000645 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010830 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000078 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00009839 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

$FiPi Token Profile

$FiPi launched on May 16th, 2022. $FiPi’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,516,913 tokens. The official website for $FiPi is fipi.io. $FiPi’s official Twitter account is @fipitoken.

Buying and Selling $FiPi

According to CryptoCompare, “$FiPi (FIPI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. $FiPi has a current supply of 60,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of $FiPi is 0.01460901 USD and is up 4.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $4,218.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://fipi.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as $FiPi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade $FiPi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase $FiPi using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for $FiPi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for $FiPi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.