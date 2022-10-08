First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Buys 1,093 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,093 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 808.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital boosted its stake in shares of General Electric by 736.2% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Electric during the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on General Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $98.92.

General Electric Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of GE opened at $64.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.23, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $72.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.93. General Electric has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $116.17.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. On average, analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -7.55%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

