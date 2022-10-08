First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Decreases Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 165,896 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,432 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $7,074,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,492,430,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 368,876,953 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,568,578,000 after purchasing an additional 30,181,146 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 350,404,388 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $22,205,126,000 after purchasing an additional 11,804,677 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 190,142,222 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $10,602,330,000 after purchasing an additional 4,017,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.1% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 53,356,141 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,975,139,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087,294 shares during the last quarter. 71.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In related news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,650,686.77. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.69, for a total value of $28,467.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 166,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,435,075.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $167,090.67. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 75,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,686.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,317 shares of company stock valued at $2,612,042 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CSCO shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. KGI Securities raised shares of Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 31st. TheStreet cut shares of Cisco Systems from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $56.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $40.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.96 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29. The firm has a market cap of $165.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $13.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.78 billion. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.91% and a return on equity of 31.12%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 4th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 53.90%.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

