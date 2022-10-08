First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,003 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,154 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 6,351 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 33.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 25,399 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after buying an additional 1,630 shares during the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 15,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dominion Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 83,084 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,631,000 after buying an additional 6,345 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on D shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $93.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Dominion Energy from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Dominion Energy from $96.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $84.11.

Shares of D stock opened at $64.39 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $81.29. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.04 and a fifty-two week high of $88.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.76 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.00%.

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Assets. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.7 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

