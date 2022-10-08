First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stock Position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 25.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,750 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,607 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,010 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $763,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 26,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,237,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 2.4% in the first quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 5,571 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $472,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. McDonald Partners LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.5% in the second quarter. McDonald Partners LLC now owns 25,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Market Strategies LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 15,137 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded NextEra Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on NextEra Energy to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. UBS Group cut their target price on NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NextEra Energy from $107.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.70.

Shares of NEE stock opened at $76.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $150.76 billion, a PE ratio of 58.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.50. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $93.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $80.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 30th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 129.77%.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 9,307 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total value of $826,368.53. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,613,847.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

