First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.96 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (NYSEARCA:XPH – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,660 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. owned 0.87% of SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF worth $1,960,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 23.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 8.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF by 9.8% during the first quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 1,306 shares during the period.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Stock Down 1.9 %

XPH stock opened at $40.69 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $42.48. SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF has a one year low of $37.94 and a one year high of $52.59.

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Pharmaceuticals ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the total return performance of the S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index. The S&P Pharmaceuticals Select Industry Index represents the pharmaceuticals sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

