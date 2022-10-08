First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stock Position in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,044 shares of the company’s stock after selling 227 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $2,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IDXX. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the first quarter worth about $39,000. City State Bank acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in IDEXX Laboratories in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $500.00 to $420.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $700.00 to $582.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $415.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $603.00 to $573.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $483.57.

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $333.24 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.00, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.14. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $318.50 and a one year high of $672.93. The company’s fifty day moving average is $360.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $394.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $860.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.26 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 20.07% and a return on equity of 104.47%. Analysts forecast that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

