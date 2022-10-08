First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 243 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,757 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.1% during the second quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 4,263 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,040,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 0.3% during the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 1.6% during the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $723,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock opened at $154.41 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $199.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.37. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $141.92 and a 52-week high of $266.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.42.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.14 by ($1.70). The business had revenue of $23.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 20.95%. FedEx’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.97%.

Insider Activity at FedEx

In related news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total transaction of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,745,359.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 11,235 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $228.85, for a total value of $2,571,129.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,366 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,745,359.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director R Brad Martin bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $143.41 per share, with a total value of $215,115.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,557.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 36,500 shares of company stock valued at $8,361,089 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 19th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $269.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $320.00 target price on shares of FedEx in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.50.

About FedEx

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

