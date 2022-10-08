First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 576 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,101 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 576 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $1,607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 69.7% in the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,160 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 5.5% in the second quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 1,261 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Sepio Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 10,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cigna by 3.3% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cigna by 9.9% in the second quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,140 shares during the last quarter. 89.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cigna alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on CI shares. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Cigna from $276.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $271.00 price objective (down previously from $330.00) on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Cigna from $306.00 to $319.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Cigna from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Cigna in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Cigna currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $305.58.

Insider Buying and Selling

Cigna Price Performance

In other Cigna news, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total value of $247,129.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,853,200.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Cigna news, EVP Paul A. Sanford sold 374 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total value of $106,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,599,485. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Everett Neville sold 902 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.98, for a total transaction of $247,129.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,764 shares in the company, valued at $1,853,200.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 16,580 shares of company stock worth $4,792,771 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CI opened at $288.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $286.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.84. Cigna Co. has a fifty-two week low of $191.74 and a fifty-two week high of $296.29. The firm has a market cap of $87.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The health services provider reported $6.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.44 by $0.78. Cigna had a net margin of 3.05% and a return on equity of 15.91%. The firm had revenue of $45.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cigna Co. will post 22.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Cigna Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.71%.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corporation provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy, benefits management, care delivery and management, and intelligence solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.