First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 781 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,161 shares of the company’s stock after selling 781 shares during the quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,162,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 434,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,991,000 after purchasing an additional 19,838 shares in the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 57,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 54,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,039,000 after purchasing an additional 21,352 shares in the last quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $27,589,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $1,485,812,000.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $182.40 on Friday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $179.28 and a one year high of $244.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $199.62 and a 200 day moving average of $203.16.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

