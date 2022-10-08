First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. Sells 873 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,299 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 873 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $1,544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hedges Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 89.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hedges Asset Management LLC now owns 6,780 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Sepio Capital LP boosted its holdings in Boeing by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 45,630 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $6,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares during the period. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Boeing by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,091 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the period. Finally, RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Boeing by 806.4% in the 2nd quarter. RWQ Financial Management Services Inc. now owns 10,650 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,456,000 after purchasing an additional 9,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on BA. Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Boeing from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Boeing from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.07.

Boeing Stock Performance

BA opened at $129.79 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $152.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.96. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $113.02 and a 1-year high of $233.94.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

