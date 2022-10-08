First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Shares Sold by Nelson Capital Management LLC

Nelson Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,832 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,637 shares during the period. Nelson Capital Management LLC’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Republic Bank by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,456,873 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,153,959,000 after acquiring an additional 373,312 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 11.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,016,000 after buying an additional 1,385,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,019,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,624,114,000 after buying an additional 522,813 shares during the period. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 31.3% during the 2nd quarter. Alecta Tjanstepension Omsesidigt now owns 6,265,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $904,187,000 after buying an additional 1,492,275 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,655,897 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $916,823,000 after buying an additional 547,281 shares during the period. 95.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRC has been the subject of several research reports. Compass Point set a $175.00 price objective on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $167.00 to $161.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $168.00 to $148.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $223.00 to $198.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of First Republic Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Friday, July 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, First Republic Bank has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.07.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock traded down $2.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $137.03. The company had a trading volume of 1,399,351 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,083,107. The company has a market cap of $24.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $151.70 and its 200-day moving average is $152.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $130.35 and a fifty-two week high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The bank reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 12.96%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.79%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.35%.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

