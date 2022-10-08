First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FSFG opened at $22.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.27 and its 200 day moving average is $24.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a market capitalization of $161.60 million, a P/E ratio of 8.70 and a beta of 0.68. First Savings Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $22.51 and a fifty-two week high of $29.98.

Get First Savings Financial Group alerts:

First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $25.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.80 million. First Savings Financial Group had a return on equity of 10.55% and a net margin of 14.54%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Savings Financial Group will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

First Savings Financial Group Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at First Savings Financial Group

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. First Savings Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.85%.

In other First Savings Financial Group news, CFO Anthony A. Schoen sold 16,629 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $379,972.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,141,296.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Savings Financial Group

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fourthstone LLC increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% during the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after buying an additional 66,173 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 2.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 51,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $818,000 after buying an additional 5,561 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,583 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group during the first quarter valued at about $472,000. 26.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Savings Financial Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Savings Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Savings Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.