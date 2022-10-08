Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH) Shares Bought by ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC

ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of Five Point Holdings, LLC (NYSE:FPH – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 562,326 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,039 shares during the period. Five Point makes up approximately 0.1% of ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC owned 0.38% of Five Point worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Five Point during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in Five Point during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Five Point by 215.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 12,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Five Point by 813.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 15,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Five Point during the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FPH stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.57. 152,333 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 137,783. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.44. Five Point Holdings, LLC has a one year low of $2.49 and a one year high of $8.20.

Five Point ( NYSE:FPH Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. Five Point had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.39 million for the quarter.

Five Point Holdings, LLC, through its subsidiary, Five Point Operating Company, LP, owns and develops mixed-use and planned communities in Orange County, Los Angeles County, and San Francisco County. The company operates in four segments: Valencia, San Francisco, Great Park, and Commercial. It sells residential and commercial land sites to homebuilders, commercial developers, and commercial buyers; operates and owns a commercial office, medical campus, and other properties; and provides development and property management services.

